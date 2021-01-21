‘The Bachelor’ Villain ‘Queen’ Victoria Larson’s 2012 Shoplifting Mugshot Resurfaces Online

“Queen” Victoria Larson has already caused quite the stir on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”, but now she’s causing an even bigger frenzy on social media after her 2012 mugshot resurfaced online.

According to Page Six, the 27-year-old was arrested on July 3, 2012, for shoplifting. Larson allegedly stole over $250 worth of items from a Publix grocery store in Tallahassee, Florida.

Additionally, Larson reportedly tried to take more than 25 items, which included multiple makeup products.

Page Six also reported that the reality star initially denied her actions, but confessed shortly after discovering that everything had been taped on surveillance cameras.

Larson was arrested and taken to the Leon County Jail for two days, with a bond set at $500 and a charge of petty theft.

A report from The Sun also says that she allegedly accepted a plea deal and was ordered to six months probation, pay hundreds of dollars in fines and attend theft awareness classes.

“The Bachelor” star has yet to comment on the mugshot’s resurfacing.