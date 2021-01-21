Kate Middleton Praises The ‘Amazing Things’ Nurses Do

Kate Middleton had a video call with nurses to hear about how they have been doing during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge spoke with nurses in many different roles from the University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire.

As Patron of the Nursing Now campaign, Kate praised the vaccine role out, which as of publication had 447,329 vaccines delivered in the Midlands.

“You hear time and time again about the amazing things nurses up and down the country are doing – going that extra mile,” Kate said during the call.

Adding, “It’s the things that are not part of the training […] but the things that come from your heart, and I think that’s what matters so much now: these acts of kindness to the patients you’re looking after.”

Kate also spoke to retired nurses, Caroline Rudd and Judith Smith, who returned to work to help the vaccination role out in care homes about how proud they are to rejoin the workforce in these unprecedented times.

Kate has been patron of Nursing Now since 2018, which works around the world to draw attention to the vital work nurses do.