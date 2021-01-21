The CW Unveils New Trailer For ‘Superman & Lois’

One of 2021’s most anticipated new series has just dropped a rousing new trailer.

Debuting next month, The CW’s “Superman & Lois” follows the adventures of spouses Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch of “Grimm”) and Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, reprising the role he originated on “Supergirl”).

According to a network press release, “after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane, come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever — dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.”

The couple and their two teenage sons (Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin) have recently relocated to Clark’s hometown of Smallville, but their lives are far from smooth.

“Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan and Jordan could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older,” she synopsis continues.

“Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage”), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her fire chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, “Graceland”),” the synopsis adds. “The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, “Wander Darkly”). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, “Nip/Tuck”) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, “All American”) enters their lives.”

The 90-minute series premiere will be followed by a half-hour special, “Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope.”

The hero the world needs. The 2-hour premiere event airs Tuesday, February 23! Stream next day free only on The CW. #SupermanAndLois pic.twitter.com/rkkEcdQrAE — Superman and Lois (@cwsupermanlois) January 21, 2021

“Superman & Lois” makes its TV debut on Tuesday, Feb. 23.