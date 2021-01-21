Karen Gillan Confirms Her ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Character Will Return In ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Karen GIllan is re-entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but this time it won’t be in a “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie.

Rumours were sparked that her character, Nebula, would be part of the upcoming sequel “Thor: Love and Thunder” when she shared a video on Instagram Story in which she was landing in Sydney, Australia — where the Chris Hemsworth-starring film is being shot.

The former “Doctor Who” star confirmed those rumours in a subsequent Instagram Story video.

In response to a fan’s query whether she was wearing a wig to reprise the role (she previously shaved her head), Gillan revealed she was going to be playing Nebula, but would be using a bald cap this time out.

Showing off her new haircut, GIllan explained that it’s her actual hair and not a wig.

According to Gillan, she “cut it the other day in preparation for Nebula so that we don’t have to, like, get so much hair into the bald cap, because I have so much hair it’s unbelievable, like it’s just so thick.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is scheduled to premiere on Feb. 11, 2022.