‘Framing Britney Spears’ Documentary To Explore Singer’s Conservatorship

Those closest to Britney Spears are speaking out about her conservatorship in a new documentary.

The New York Times Presents’ latest episode, “Framing Britney Spears”, will dive into the conservatorship that she was placed under in 2008 after mental health breakdowns.

“People close to Britney Spears and lawyers tied to her conservatorship now reassess her career as she battles her father in court over who should control her life,” the official synopsis reads.

Under the legal guardianship, Spears father and a lawyer have all legal control over her estate, personal belongings and finances.

In recent years, the #FreeBritney movement has tried to prove that the “Toxic” singer is being controlled and manipulated.

Spears has tried twice to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as conservator, but was denied both times.

“Framing Britney Spears” airs on FX and FX on Hulu on Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. ET.