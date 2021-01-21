Prince Harry Supports New Online Mental Health Service For First Responders

Prince Harry is showing his support for a new way for Australia’s first responders and their families to better their mental health.

In a message of support for Peak Fortem from the Duke of Sussex, he shared the importance of mental health.

RELATED: Prince Harry’s Friend Tom Bradby Gives Insight Into ‘Painful’ Royal Departure

“Our mental fitness is one and the same as our physical fitness. Serving in the military, I saw first hand how critical it is to train your mind as a muscle- not only to endure challenges and stresses but to excel, grow and build resilience in all aspects of life,” Harry, who served in the Army for 10 years, said.

Peak Fortem is a free, online toolkit to help first responders and their families to build their #MentalFitness, with videos and resources to help them check in with themselves, challenge their thoughts and behaviours, then make positive changes. https://t.co/EVuzdNecYc pic.twitter.com/p3bc1UXJr6 — Fortem (@FortemAustralia) January 21, 2021

Prince Harry previously worked alongside the U.K.’s Ministry of Defence to bring mental health training into the military, which was the birth of HeadFit.

Taking inspiration from this programme, Peak State, a social enterprise co-founded by Invictus Games medalist David Wiseman and supported by Prince Harry, partnered with Fortem Austalia to launch Peak Fortem.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Donate Lunch Ahead Of MLK Day

Peak Fortem provides resources and videos for first responders and their families.

“Peak Fortem is the product of teamwork, dedication and a commitment to supporting and strengthening communities of all king-values upheld by Australia’s first responders. With Peak Fortem, we are witnessing the next step in a global movement towards mental fitness,” Harry added.

Peak Fortem is a mental fitness toolkit for Australia’s first responder families to help equip them with practical tools to promote mental fitness & improve wellbeing. Find the free online toolkit at https://t.co/EVuzdMWBzC #PeakFortem #MentalFitness #CheckChallengeChange pic.twitter.com/tb3HOP5R06 — Fortem (@FortemAustralia) January 21, 2021

HeadFit had such a successful rollout, that mental health fitness is now part of the compulsory training for British troops, which is the first in the world.

Prince Harry has campaigned for mental health for many years including working on a number of platforms with Prince William and Kate Middleton through the Royal Foundation on Heads Together and the crisis text line Shout.