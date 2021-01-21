Ellie Goulding Teams Up With Silk City For ‘New Love’

What would surely be blasting in all the clubs if we weren’t in a pandemic, Ellie Goulding is featured on Silk City’s newest track, “New Love”.

Silk City, the duo made up of Mark Ronson and Diplo, dropped the track on Thursday.

“Didn’t always like myself/didn’t always get it right/thought I was someone else/and that’s the girl you liked,” Goulding sings in the house song.

“The song is about losing yourself on your own, not needing to be seen, knowing that the one that got away could be just as happy as this too,” Goulding said in a statement to Billboard. “The main concept is dancing on your own not needing to be seen.”

The three also dropped the music video which features Goulding playing double duty as a club’s bouncer and their headliner.

Silk City first came onto the scene in 2018, including a collab with Dua Lipa titled “Electricity”.

Diplo spoke of teaming up again with Ronson, saying “I’m always stoked to get back in the studio with Mark. We’ve been constantly trading ideas since the start of Silk City and finally found the time to bring some of them to life. We came out with this classic house record and Ellie was kind enough to lend her voice to it.”

“I love the music that comes out when Wes and I get together,” Ronson added. “It has a joy to it that’s different from everything else I work on. I’ve known Ellie for over ten years, and it’s great to finally get to make something together. Her voice has such a pure tone that cuts through everything.”