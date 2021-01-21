Jane Krakowski Shuts Down MyPillow CEO Romance Rumours With Hilarious Comment

Jane Krakowski is addressing the rumours she has a secret relationship with the CEO of MyPillow, Mike Lindell, in her typical humorous way.

A report suggested that the “30 Rock” alum and the avid Trump supporter had a romance that ended last year.

RELATED: Jane Krakowski To Host Reboot Of ‘Name That Tune’ For Fox

However, the “fantasy relationships” that Krakowski is in seem to have gotten in the way.

“Jane has never met Mr. Lindell. She is not and has never been in any relationship with him, romantic or otherwise,” her rep told Page Six. “She is, however, in full fledged fantasy relationships with Brad Pitt, Rege-Jean Page and Kermit the Frog and welcomes any and all coverage on those.”

RELATED: John Oliver Recruits Jane Krakowski To Explain The Dangers Of Medical Devices

Lindell’s rep told the Daily Mail, “I have never even heard of Jane Krakowski???”

Shame he hasn’t heard of her, Lindell is missing out on some quality television.