Sandra Bullock Sells Stunning Georgia Mansion $4.2M

Sandra Bullock no longer has Georgia on her mind.

People is reporting that Bullock has sold her massive waterfront estate on Georgia’s Tybee Island for $4.175 million — more than $2 million less than the initial asking price of $6.5 million.

The sprawling compound is situated about 20 minutes outside Savannah, featuring two seperate residences on 2.75 acres, with a total of seven bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.

According to a report Variety, Bullock purchased the property incrementally over time in 2001 and 2003 for an estimated $4.5 million, eventually combining the segments into the current estate.

Check out some photos of the “Bird Box” star’s stunning former home.

Tybee Vacation Rentals/Celia Dunn, Sotheby’s International Realty

