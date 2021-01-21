Paulina Gretzky Opens Up About Her Relationship With Dustin Johnson, ‘We’re So In Love’

Paulina Gretzky is sharing details on her relatively private romance.

The model and daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky joined “The Netchicks” podcast hosted by Natalie Buck and her sister-in-law Sara Gretzky, where she dished on her relationship with Masters champion fiancé Dustin Johnson.

“I don’t know if people know if me and Dustin are really married or not. We’re not,” Gretzky said. “We’re so in love.”

The couple got engaged in 2013 and share sons Tatum, 5, and River, 3.

“I feel like everyone is like, ‘What is it? Is he not wanting to or she not wanting to?’ It’s so stupid,” she continued.

“Being just with kids and being happy. I don’t want anything from Dustin other than I love him,” Gretzky added.

And while she adores her sons, she would like “one more” and hopefully a girl.

“I want to enjoy being 32, 33, and then hopefully, if I’m lucky enough, then I get to have one more at 34,” she said.

Gretzky also spoke about growing up in the spotlight.

“You have to always be reserved. The most important thing is the thing that they worked hardest for, my dad worked his whole life,” she said of the “Great One”.

“He deserves everything, he doesn’t deserve a brat that gets to be like a crazy person,” Gretzky concluded.