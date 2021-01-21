Trump Was Tricked By Piers Morgan Impersonator In Prank Call

Donald Trump took a call from a prank caller on Air Force One last year while he was still president.

The prankster pretended to be television presenter Piers Morgan and Trump reportedly only realized he had been tricked when he went to call the real Morgan later on.

Morgan spoke about the alleged security breach on BBC‘s “Americast” podcast.

The two were on good terms but near the end of his term started to disagree over Trump’s pandemic response, when host Jon Sopel asked Morgan why the former president seemed to call him randomly in October, Morgan revealed “an absolutely hilarious story, where somebody had called [Trump] pretending to be me the day before and got through to him on Air Force One”.

“They had a conversation with Trump thinking he was talking to me,” Morgan continued.

It is unclear who the prankster was but a number of high profile individuals have taken prank calls from Russia’s Vovan and Lexus recently including Prince Harry, Sir Elton John, Billie Eilish, Troye Sivan, John McCain, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.