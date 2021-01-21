Dr. Anthony Fauci Dumps On Trump In Praising Biden Administration: ‘Nobody Is Telling You What To Say’

Get ready for Fauci unleashed!

One day after the inauguration, Dr. Anthony Fauci gave his first COVID-19 press briefing as a member of the Biden administration, and he addressed the difference he’s noticed between the new regime and the previous one.

“The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know, what the evidence, what the science is — let the science speak. It is somewhat of a liberating feeling,” he declared.

“One of the things that was very clear as recently as about 15 minutes ago, when I was with the president, is that one of the things that we’re going to do is to be completely transparent, open and honest,” Fauci added. “If things go wrong, not point fingers but to correct them. And to make everything we do be based on science and evidence.”

RELATED: Trump Rips Fauci As COVID-19 ‘Disaster’ With A ‘Bad Arm’ For Baseball

The infectious disease expert was characteristically candid when described the “refreshing experience” of working with an administration promising transparency and truth-telling.

“It’s obviously a very different situation. It’s complete transparency. Nobody is telling you what to say, at all. They are just saying go out there and let the data guide you on what you are saying,” he said.

Fauci is clearly relieved at no longer having to pretend to humour the previous president’s often-bonkers views on science.

“There were things that were said, be it regarding things like hydroxychloroquine and other things like that, that really was an uncomfortable thing because they were not based on scientific fact,” Fauci said of a certain resident of Mar-a-Lago. “I can tell you, I take no pleasure at all being in a situation with contradicting the president.”

According to Fauci, in addition to working with the new administration to get America’s botched vaccination rollout on track, he’s also focusing on repairing international relationships that were steamrolled and severed during the past four years.

RELATED: Lilly Singh Talks COVID-19 With Dr. Anthony Fauci To Bust Some Coronavirus Myths

“When you deal with a global pandemic, you have to have global connectivity, cooperation, collaboration and solidarity. That was one of the first things that [President Biden] wanted to make sure happened,” Fauci said. “I’ll just do what I can do to make things better and get things on track.”