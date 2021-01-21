Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Reveal Their Infant Daughter’s Unique Name

Gigi Hadid has revealed the name of her baby girl, whom she shares with beau Zayn Malik.

The supermodel announced the arrival of the couple’s daughter back in September, but has yet to reveal the child’s name — until now.

However, many of her fans may not even have noticed, given the subtlety of the announcement.

On Jan. 21, Hadid updated her Instagram bio, revealing the baby’s name to be Khai by adding “khai’s mom” to the bio.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Shares Pics Of Daughter’s Room And Selfie From Night Before She Went Into Labour

The name revelation comes nearly four months after Malik first announced Khai’s arrival in a Sept. 23, tweet, writing, “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task.”

He added: “The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Since then, several of Hadid’s Instagram posts have featured her baby girl, including this one: