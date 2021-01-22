Twitter Reacts After Sabrina Carpenter Seemingly Addresses Olivia Rodrigo Drama On New Song ‘Skin’

Sabrina Carpenter is (possibly) sending a musical message with her new tune. The singer released “Skin” on Thursday, and many fans seem to think the song was written in response to a rumoured musical feud between herself and Olivia Rodrigo.

Earlier this month, Rodrigo released a viral hit single, “Drivers License”, which contains lyrics that many think address the relationship between her “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” co-star (and rumoured ex-boyfriend) Joshua Bassett and Carpenter.

In Rodrigo’s song, the 17-year-old entertainer sings about an unnamed ex, and croons, “And you’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She’s so much older than me / She’s everything I’m insecure about.” Fans quickly interpreted that to be about Carpenter, who is blonde and 21.

In Carpenter’s newly released track, she sings, “Maybe we could’ve been friends/ If I met you in another life/ Maybe then we could pretend/ There’s no gravity in the words we write/ Maybe you didn’t mean it/ Maybe blonde was the only rhyme.”

It didn’t take long for fans to take to Twitter and share their thoughts on the implications of the lyrics.

"Maybe blonde was the only rhyme"

"maybe blonde was the only rhyme"

"you can try to get under my skin while he's on mine"

"don't DRIVE yourself insane"

Sabrina Carpenter saying she can’t get under her skin…… but she did a whole song about her???? pic.twitter.com/crVGaUATTF — Hope (@Hope_E_Xoxo) January 22, 2021

olivia: “you’re probably with that blonde girl” sabrina carpenter: pic.twitter.com/VRokOxl97w — kat¹ᴰ ♡’s caag & drivers license (@niallinpayne) January 22, 2021

skin by sabrina carpenter pic.twitter.com/v31QqD4ttP — sarah loves stella (@katesmargot) January 22, 2021

sabrina carpenter’s new song having “maybe blonde was the only rhyme” and “don’t DRIVE yourself insane” ….. pic.twitter.com/SVaVJ5pC2K — lee ELS DAY! (@poggous) January 22, 2021

SABRINA CARPENTER REALLY CLAPPED BACK😭 pic.twitter.com/1937r4TPmn — nat (@bisexuaInerd) January 22, 2021

olivia: sings about her heartbreak, not saying one mean word about sabrina, is literally saying how pretty she is

sabrina: pic.twitter.com/ZuGm25WbtU — annaistauchdabei (@annalchs) January 22, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo walking past Joshua Bassett & Sabrina Carpenter at the Grammy’s after her song hit number 1 in the world pic.twitter.com/eaofK0eDfP — yakwtfgo (@yakwtfg78526496) January 22, 2021

Other lyrics than fans pointed to when it came to their theory that Carpenter’s new song was an elaborate clap back include: “And I’m not asking you to let it go but/ You been tellin’ your side/ So I’ll be tellin’ mine,” and “You can try/ To get under my under my under my skin/ While he’s on mine,” as well as, “Don’t drive yourself insane.”

Though “HSMTMTS” co-stars Rodrigo and Bassett never confirmed an off-screen romance, fans believe the pair previously dated, before breaking up last year. Rodrigo did post a TikTok about “failed relationships” in August.

Carpenter and Bassett have been romantically linked repeatedly, even posting their Halloween couples costume on TikTok.

Not wanting to be left out of the drama, Bassett also released a new song this month, and fans seem to think it too is about Rodrigo’s single.

Subtly titled “Lie Lie Lie”, Bassett’s song includes lyrics like, “I know what you said about me / I hope that it makes you happy / You can’t seem to get me off your mind,” and the music video features Bassett driving through the desert, which mirrors scenes from the music video for “Drivers License”.

