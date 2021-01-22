Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Her First Marriage In Throwback ’90s Clip With Rosie O’Donnell

Jennifer Lopez spoke about her first wedding to Ojani Noa in a resurfaced interview with Rosie O’Donnell.

O’Donnell’s team shared the throwback clip on her YouTube page Friday, with an almost unrecognizable JLo chatting about just tying the knot with her first husband.

Despite the date of the interview not being stated, she married Noa in 1997, so it was thought to have been around that time.

Lopez spoke about the wedding being an “adventure” during the interview, telling O’Donnell how her fiance had never been to a wedding before so wanted to invite 150 people.

Admitting 200 showed up so it’s a good job they’d planned for extra food, Lopez, who has obviously since gone on to have a very successful career, explained how she’d told her other half at the time that they were “not rich” and it wasn’t like inviting people to a birthday party.

JLo also said she said he could have all those people because it’s a “once in a lifetime” thing.

The marriage only lasted nine months. She’s since been married to Cris Judd and Marc Anthony and is now engaged to Alex Rodriguez.

See the full interview in the clip above.