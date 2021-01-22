Allison Janney Reveals A Co-Star Once Asked Her To Put Neosporin On Her Lips For Makeout Scene

Allison Janney has been in some odd situations on set.

On Thursday, the “Mom” star appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and revealed an awkward incident in which a co-star requested she apply an antibiotic ointment to her lips before they shot a kissing scene.

“Even before COVID, I had a scene partner who I had to kiss with, and he was such a germaphobe, he would put Neosporin on his lips and ask me to put it on mine, too, before he would kiss me,” the 61-year-old recalled.

“What?!” Kimmel responded. “That doesn’t do anything.”

“I didn’t know [what it would do,] but I took it very personally, though,” Janney said. “I thought, What does he think I put in my mouth? I don’t know. It kind of unnerved me, but people are germaphobes.”

Referencing a famous Hollywood germaphobe, Kimmel asked, “By any chance, was this Howie Mandel?”

“You might think so, but no, it was not Howie Mandel,” Janney laughed. “I will not say who it was.”