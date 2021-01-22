Rufus Wainwright Sets All Of Jimmy Kimmel’s Nicknames For Donald Trump To Song

Donald Trump has had a lot of hilarious nicknames over the years.

On Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the host welcomed singer Rufus Wainwright for a very special performance dedicated to the former president of the United States.

RELATED: Samantha Bee Hopes To ‘Never See’ Donald Trump’s ‘Face For Years’

Wainwright began, “Let’s raise a glass my friend, America is great again/To celebrate the last four years, the laughs we’ve had and many tears/We send off Number 45 with names he was called on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!'”

RELATED: ‘So Nice To See!’ — Greta Thunberg Takes Parting Shot At Donald Trump

The singer put all those nicknames to song, including classics like “Donny Boo Boo”, “Cheeto Chief”, “Commander in Beef”, “Donny Bone Spurs”, “Grab-A** Grandpa”, “Abrascam Lincoln” and many more.

“Thank God we’re finally done with this sh**,” he sang to close things out.