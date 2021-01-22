Jason Derulo Teams Up With Adam Levine To Release Catchy New Track ‘Lifestyle’

Jason Derulo and Adam Levine have joined forces to release the new track “Lifestyle”.

The pair sing about fancy lifestyles in the song, with lyrics including: “You ’bout that lifestyle / Everybody knows / Diamonds ain’t got nothin’ on you, ooh, ooh.

“We ’bout that lifestyle / Dollar, dollar bills / Baby, would you stay if I’m broke?”

RELATED: Jason Derulo Gushes Over Spending Lockdown With New Girlfriend

Derulo is surrounded by scantily clad girls painted gold, statues, and plenty of bling in the recently released dance video.

One of my fav songs I’ve done & it features @adamlevine Had 2 go crazy for this dance ONLY video. Chk it out if u love DANCE. Link in bio #lifestyle pic.twitter.com/4jzLRaB83g — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) January 21, 2021

Fans immediately predicted the track would become a huge hit on TikTok, just like Derulo’s previous songs.

“Savage Love” (Laxed – Siren Beat) by Jawsh 685 and Derulo topped the list of TikTok’s top 10 songs of 2020 last month.