Jason Derulo Teams Up With Adam Levine To Release Catchy New Track ‘Lifestyle’

By Becca Longmire.

Jason Derulo and Adam Levine have joined forces to release the new track “Lifestyle”.

The pair sing about fancy lifestyles in the song, with lyrics including: “You ’bout that lifestyle / Everybody knows / Diamonds ain’t got nothin’ on you, ooh, ooh.

“We ’bout that lifestyle / Dollar, dollar bills / Baby, would you stay if I’m broke?”

Derulo is surrounded by scantily clad girls painted gold, statues, and plenty of bling in the recently released dance video.

Fans immediately predicted the track would become a huge hit on TikTok, just like Derulo’s previous songs.

“Savage Love” (Laxed – Siren Beat) by Jawsh 685 and Derulo topped the list of TikTok’s top 10 songs of 2020 last month.

