Just a couple of days in and the Joe Biden presidency is already a big change of pace.

On Thursday’s “The Late Show” on Global, host Stephen Colbert shared a segment about the first so-called scandal of the Biden administration: the fact that he owns an expensive, hackable Peloton exercise bike.

In the video, the show imagines Biden bike screen being hacked and replaced with a Russian instructor hellbent on getting the nuclear codes and other state secrets.

“I love this song. It reminds me of my hometown, Wisconsin… Ohio,” the instructor says, in a thick accent. “Now let’s set our resistance to first digit of nuclear code, and then second digit of nuclear code and so on.”

On “The Daily Show”, Trevor Noah also showed how Fox News has been covering Biden’s scandal-plagued first days in office.

Those “scandals” include the aforementioned Peloton bike, as well as Biden using notecards, asking for unity, struggling with his inauguration speech, condemning white supremacy, picking reporters, not curing COVID-19 yet, hiring private security, not socially distancing, and getting sworn in 10 minutes before noon.

