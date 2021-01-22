Candace Cameron Bure Responds To Fans Complaining About Who She Follows On Social Media

Candace Cameron Bure likes to keep her social media streams diverse.

On Thursday night, the “Fuller House” star shared video message on her Instagram Story, responding to fans who have taken issue with some of the people she chooses to follow on Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED: Candace Cameron Bure Blasts Trolls Who Criticized Her Family Photo

“I read several comments from people, and I think there’s quite a bit of new followers, so thank you if you’re still around for following me here,” she said.

“People that were disappointed or told me that they were unfollowing me because of the people I choose to follow on Instagram. And it’s always strange to me because I follow a very broad range of people—politically, within my work industry and then personal friends and things I like.”

Though she did not indicate which accounts she follows that people were criticizing, Bure does follow a broad range of political voices, from Joe Biden to Donald Trump, as well as controversial conservative personality Candace Owens.

RELATED: Candace Cameron Bure Did Not Attend Christmas Carol Protests, Addresses ‘Vile Tweets About My Family’

“But a follow does not mean an endorsement,” she explained. “A follow does not mean I agree with everything they say and do. It just means I follow a broad range of people so that I have perspective. I want to know what’s going on in the world, I want to hear different sides of the argument. I follow people in entertainment that I don’t necessarily agree with or act the same way, but I want to hear what our society, what culture is dishing out.”

Finally, Bure added, “I follow left and right, but it doesn’t make my blood boil. I don’t get angry at it. So maybe it’s healthy for some of you not to follow people you disagree with. But it doesn’t upset me—it just gives me perspective.”