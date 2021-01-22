Kelly Clarkson Gives A Shout-Out To All The Moms In Quarantine With Uplifting Cover Of ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’

Kelly Clarkson is having some fun with her latest “Kellyoke” cover.

Friday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is all about mom power, and the singer found the perfect way to showcase that.

The mother of two belted out an upbeat rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun”, dancing along to the catchy lyrics with her band on the colourful stage.

Clarkson’s latest cover comes after she sang an incredible version of Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head”.

Other recent covers include “Another Sad Love Song” by Toni Braxton, the Chicks’ “Sin Wagon”, and Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams”.