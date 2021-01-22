Carrie Underwood Celebrates Son Jacob’s 2nd Birthday With Touching Post: ‘You Are An Incredible Blessing From God’

Carrie Underwood is looking back on the “long, hard road” she travelled before welcoming her son Jacob.

In celebration of her little man’s second birthday on Jan. 21, the country superstar, who rarely shares photos of her children, posted a picture of a newborn Jacob wrapped in a blanket.

“We longed for you. We prayed for you. We walked a long, hard road in order to one day hold you,” Underwood writes, referring to the three miscarriages she suffered before his birth.

She continues: “Today you are two. You are silly and strong. You love to play and sing and follow your big brother around. You are loved. You are cherished. You are an incredible blessing from God. Happy birthday, sweet boy!”

The singer’s husband, ex-NHL player Mike Fisher, also took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion with an adorable photo of Jacob in Batman pyjamas, sunglasses, and skates.

Prior to Jacob’s 2019 birth, Underwood spoke publicly about the heartbreak she endured after three failed pregnancies in the span of two years.

“I’d kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby,” said Underwood in an interview with “CBS This Morning” in 2018. “We got pregnant early 2017, and didn’t work out.”

After losing the baby, the couple became pregnant again — and then miscarried shortly after, and then a third in 2018.

“At that point, it was just kind of like, ‘OK, like, what’s the deal? What is all of this?’” the singer explained.

Soon after, the “American Idol” alum became pregnant once more. This time, she carried her baby to term, with the couple welcoming son Jacob in January 2019.

“He changes our marriage, for the better,” gushed an emotional Fisher in their new web series “God & Country”.

Underwood and Fisher are also parents to five-year-old Isaiah Michael.