Jimmy Fallon Joined By Alison Brie And TikTok Sensation Lubalin To Turn Internet Drama Into Song

Lubalin has become a viral sensation on TikTok by transforming online conflicts into catchy tune.

For his latest, the producer and musician has teamed up with “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon and “GLOW” star Alison Brie for the fourth part of his “Turning Internet Drama Into Songs” series.

To recap: Part 1 focused on a weird Facebook messenger conversation involving the message “please leave me alone, we are sleeping.”

Part 2 then delved into how a special recipe for cooking broccoli was allegedly stolen, destroying friendships and ruining lives, while the third part focused on how a request for a stick of butter went horribly awry.

Lubalin’s TikTok tunes have captured the imagination of social media, going viral and racking up millions and millions of views.

For his “Tonight Show” collab, Lubalin ups the ante by asking a simple question: What’s your favourite type of salad dressing?

When Fallon (wearing a series of wigs) declares his fave to be blue cheese, conflict ensues when a naysayer named Cathie (Brie) insists that blue cheese has mould in it.