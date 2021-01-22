Dave Chappelle Photobombs Newlyweds’ Wedding Pic

Dave Chappelle made a cameo appearance in a newlywed couple’s wedding photos.

As the Independent reports, wedding photographer Anna Szczekutowicz was taking pictures of the bride and groom, Eleanor and Matt, at the Line Hotel in Austin, Texas, when Chappelle strolled by and popped into the photo.

People in the adjacent restaurant “cheered loudly” at the comedian’s photobomb. However, Szczekutowicz initially thought the cheers were for another reason.

“I thought this was a reaction to the very sweet moment that Matt and Eleanor were sharing, but seconds later, Dave Chappelle popped out from inside the restaurant!” Szczekutowicz explained.

“We thanked him and his friends inside the restaurant. It all happened so fast, but we could not stop talking about it throughout the day. We were just at the right place at the right time!”

Anna Szczekutowicz

According to the photographer, Chappelle’s surprise appearance was a treat for the couple, who had to seriously scale down their wedding due to the pandemic.

“Considering the challenges they faced planning a wedding during the pandemic and downsizing from 150 guests to 12, this moment really lifted everyone’s spirits and made for a memorable day.”

“It was the most magical day from start to finish and we are so lucky Anna captured every moment and the emotion behind it perfectly,” bride Eleanor McLaughlin, added. “Dave was icing on the wedding cake.”

Chappelle has been in Austin performing a series of shows at Stubb’s Amphitheater, reported TMZ. However, on Thursday he cancelled his upcoming shows after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Chappelle was photographed with comedian Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, and Grimes after his performance.