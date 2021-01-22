Ashanti And Keyshia Cole Go Head To Head In Long-Awaited ‘Verzuz’ Battle

By Becca Longmire.

Ashanti and Keyshia Cole finally went head to head in their “Verzuz” battle Thursday after numerous delays.

The pair had to push back their battle, which was slated for December 12, after Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 before the rising cases pushed it back again.

Despite the match finally going ahead, they were very late, leaving fans a little disappointed.

However, the epic performance made up for it.

The duo belted out tracks like Cole’s “Shoulda Let You Go [ft. Amina]” and Ashanti’s Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)”, as well as Cole’s “Playa Cardz Right [ft. Tupac Shakur]” and Ashanti’s “Rain on Me”.

Special viral audience members included “Verzuz”‘s own Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, as well as Cardi B, Keith Powers, Queen Naija, and more.

Following the “Verzuz” match, Ashanti released a new song called “235 (2:35 I Want You)”.

