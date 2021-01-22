Ashanti And Keyshia Cole Go Head To Head In Long-Awaited ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Ashanti and Keyshia Cole finally went head to head in their “Verzuz” battle Thursday after numerous delays.

The pair had to push back their battle, which was slated for December 12, after Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 before the rising cases pushed it back again.

Despite the match finally going ahead, they were very late, leaving fans a little disappointed.

Keyshia Cole and Ashanti kept pushing this versus back and have the audacity to be almost an hour late and I’m tired #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/GrrlyULJ8K — Ayanna 💕 (@yanna_jeniece) January 22, 2021

Ashanti looks like every woman waiting on her late best friend at the brunch spot. #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/wXZVd9WIw8 — Blue (@yourdadsfav40) January 22, 2021

RELATED: Ashanti Reveals She’s Now COVID-Free 3 Weeks After Revealing Positive Diagnosis

However, the epic performance made up for it.

Both are amazing…Keyshia captures a moment you feel in your heart while Ashanti is a whole vibe you feel deep in your soul — Lady E of Wayne 🇭🇳 (@Empress_E74) January 22, 2021

Hello Keyshia Cole! Thank you + @Ashanti for last night!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! You both look and sound amazing!!!! I hope you had fun! #ashantivskeyshiacole #AshantivsKeyshia #verzuzbattle #Verzuz 👩🏿‍🎤👩🏿‍🎤🎶 — A M Grundy (@grundytv) January 22, 2021

The duo belted out tracks like Cole’s “Shoulda Let You Go [ft. Amina]” and Ashanti’s Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)”, as well as Cole’s “Playa Cardz Right [ft. Tupac Shakur]” and Ashanti’s “Rain on Me”.

Special viral audience members included “Verzuz”‘s own Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, as well as Cardi B, Keith Powers, Queen Naija, and more.

Following the “Verzuz” match, Ashanti released a new song called “235 (2:35 I Want You)”.