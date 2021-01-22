Noel Gallagher Plans To Record A Collection Of ‘Lost’ Oasis Tracks Without Brother Liam

Noel Gallagher confirms he will re-record 14 tracks originally written by Oasis — without his brother Liam Gallagher’s involvement.

The musician recently unearthed the collection of “lost” songs by the band, which were never released. Oasis called it quits in 2009 amid the Gallagher brothers’ ongoing feud.

“I’ve listed the proper songs and there were 14,” he tells the Matt Morgan Podcast. “They just fell by the wayside of various projects from down the years. I’m going to record them. Some are quite old school.”

The singer says he’ll change things up a bit when it comes to the re-recording.

“I was looking at the tracklisting and thinking, Actually, f***ing hell, no I’d approach that song differently,” he says, calling the project “very interesting.”

“The gift is not coming up with the chords. The gift I’ve been given is remembering it all. If I play a song once and it connects, it’s in there forever,” he says. “That’s the gift, not the songwriting. If they’re good enough they’ll come back.”

While it’s clear Liam won’t be involved, it hasn’t been announced whether the rest of his Oasis bandmates will join him for the recording session.

Earlier this year, Liam, 48, tweeted that he loves his brother and that “2021 is our year” in an attempt to offer an olive branch to Noel, 53. He previously admitted that the fault in their rift lies with both of them, though Noel denied his brother’s earlier claims he turned down £100 million for an Oasis reunion.