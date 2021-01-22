Photo Of Lady Gaga Expressing Her Distaste For Mike Pence At Inauguration Goes Viral

It took just one glance for Lady Gaga to go viral.

A photo of former U.S. vice-president Mike Pence standing a few feet away from Lady Gaga at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris has been burning up the internet, thanks to the pained expression on the “Shallow” singer’s face.

As CNN reminds, Pence has been harshly criticized by LGBTQ rights groups for his past anti-gay actions, including his contention that homosexuality is a “choice” and blocking anti-discrimination legislation in Indiana to protect LGBTQ citizens.

Meanwhile, Gaga hasn’t been shy in expressing her opinion about Pence.

“To Mike Pence, who thinks that it’s acceptable that his wife works at a school that bans LGBTQ, you’re wrong. You’re the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian,” Gaga told the audience at a 2019 Las Vegas performance, reported USA Today.

“I am a Christian woman, and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice, and everybody is welcome,” she added. “So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and look yourself in the mirror and you’ll find it right there.”

In the photo, Gaga accepts the microphone handed to her prior to her performance of the American national anthem; due to the angle, many people mistakenly thought Pence was the person giving her the mic.

In any case, Gaga’s expression speaks volumes, best described as dismissive condescension mixed with mild disgust.

The Twittersphere took notice and the response has been hilarious. Here’s a sampling:

After Mike Pence got this close to Lady Gaga he turned to Mother and said the word "fabulous" for the first time in his life pic.twitter.com/cRus3MjyEf — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga looking at Mike Pence before singing the national anthem: pic.twitter.com/XfcdlhHU51 — Tanjiro KamadHOE🎐 (@tanjirhoe) January 20, 2021

I’m just trying to figure out who said: “Let’s have Pence hand Gaga the golden microphone.” — Katy Moeller (@KatyMoeller) January 21, 2021

mike pence being forced to watch Lady Gaga sing with his hand over his heart lol — evan j worthen (@harambevan) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga grabbing a golden mic to sing the national anthem in front of Mike Pence… yeah I’m printing and framing this pic.twitter.com/HvpK4oJlAr — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 20, 2021

Mike Pence looking like a servant to Lady Gaga lmao pic.twitter.com/JNEyTddYRp — signore asscheeks (@ohhellorula) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga avoiding eye contact with Mike Pence LMAOO pic.twitter.com/9N6xSlORwp — Gaga Struggle (@WildinMonsters) January 20, 2021

Mike Pence and his mother-wife standing right next to Lady Gaga theatrically singing the national anthem in an over the top outfit into a glittery gold microphone is just so poetic in this moment — Gammon Fain (@GammonFain) January 20, 2021