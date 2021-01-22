Garth Brooks Gushes Over ‘National Treasure’ Lady Gaga, Thanks Her Hair & Makeup Team For ‘Saving A Cowboy’ At Inauguration

Lady Gaga saved Garth Brooks’s day at Wednesday’s inauguration.

The pair delivered stunning performances as Joe Biden was sworn into office, with Brooks belting out “Amazing Grace” and Gaga singing the national anthem.

Brooks then reached out to Gaga on Twitter, thanking her longtime makeup artist Sarah Tanno and hairstylist Frederic Aspiras for helping him get ready for the ceremony.

He called the “Bad Romance” hitmaker “a national treasure” in the sweet post.

. @ladygaga

You were fabulous today and everyday

A national treasure

Please tell Frederick and Miss Sarah thank you for me!

They saved a cowboy today

Oh, and tell Miss Sarah to hug her momma for me! love, g — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) January 21, 2021

The country crooner donned a black cowboy hat, a black blazer, black shirt, dark denim jeans and cowboy boots for the appearance.

Brooks removed his hat for the performance.

.@garthbrooks thanked @ladygaga, and her hair and makeup team, for getting him ready for his performance at the #inauguration pic.twitter.com/MNlWxvLeKN — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 22, 2021

Gaga wore a stunning Schiaparelli gown for the ceremony.

She also continued to push for unity by wearing a large broach of a golden dove carrying an olive branch.