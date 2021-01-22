Garth Brooks Gushes Over ‘National Treasure’ Lady Gaga, Thanks Her Hair & Makeup Team For ‘Saving A Cowboy’ At Inauguration

By Becca Longmire.

Photo by Caroline Brehman-Pool/Getty Images
Lady Gaga saved Garth Brooks’s day at Wednesday’s inauguration.

The pair delivered stunning performances as Joe Biden was sworn into office, with Brooks belting out “Amazing Grace” and Gaga singing the national anthem.

Brooks then reached out to Gaga on Twitter, thanking her longtime makeup artist Sarah Tanno and hairstylist Frederic Aspiras for helping him get ready for the ceremony.

He called the “Bad Romance” hitmaker “a national treasure” in the sweet post.

The country crooner donned a black cowboy hat, a black blazer, black shirt, dark denim jeans and cowboy boots for the appearance.

Brooks removed his hat for the performance.

Gaga wore a stunning Schiaparelli gown for the ceremony.

She also continued to push for unity by wearing a large broach of a golden dove carrying an olive branch.

