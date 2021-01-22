Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan Join Coach For Brand New Web Series ‘Coach Conversations’

As the global faces of Coach, Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan are joining the luxury brand for “Coach Conversations”.

For the first-ever episode, JLo was joined by Jay Shetty, a former monk-turned-purpose coach, for the episode titled “What’s Your Calling?” featuring conversations about “finding one’s path and purpose, standing up for your values, and the courage it takes to be yourself.”

“’Coach Conversations’ is about building a two-way dialogue,” Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers said in a statement. “It features authentic and inspiring conversations with our Coach Family and friends, and it celebrates something I’ve always believed about fashion: that it should be about community.”

While discussing finding her “purpose”, Lopez says it’s important to listen to yourself.

“There is so much pressure around finding your purpose, and I do think you have to listen to yourself, and the words you tell yourself,” she explained. “What you say becomes your reality. When something really speaks to you—a mission, a calling, a purpose—you need to trust that you’re the right person to manifest that.”

Jordan will team up with Grammy-nominated hip hop artist Cordae for the second episode of “Coach Conversations”, launching in February to coincide with Black History Month.

“I’m proud to be part of Coach Conversations and this necessary discourse about the experiences of Black creatives,” said Jordan. “Leaning into our communities and supporting each other is so crucial, and I am grateful for this opportunity to talk about the importance of creating constructive impact for the next generation to takeoff with.”

“Coach Conversations” will premiere each month.