Mark Consuelos Responds With Hilariously Raunchy Comment On Kelly Ripa’s New Photo

Mark Consuelos isn’t afraid to get racy with his other half on social media.
On Thursday, Kelly Ripa shared a photo on Instagram featuring her new sweater, which reads, “MORE GLITTER LESS TWITTER.”
Ripa received a number of responses from celebrity friends, including Mariah Carey, who wrote, “I’m gonna need this shirt.”
Bethenny Frankel added, “OMG YES can I borrow that? I’m gonna one up you…I have an idea.”
But then Ripa’s husband Consuelos came in with the funniest comment of all, writing, “Baby, is that a G or a C..asking for a friend.”
“Sweets,” Ripa responded, “shush.”
This wasn’t the first time Consuelos has gotten a little raunchy on his wife’s Instagram page.
In November, Ripa shared a throwback photo of Consuelos lying in the sun by the pool, to which he joked, “Full disclosure, I believe that’s definitely a shadow that’s causing that bulging effect.”