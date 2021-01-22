Shannon Beador Admits To Getting ‘Non-Invasive Treatments’ Ahead Of ‘RHOC’ Reunion: ‘I Don’t Recognize Myself’

Shannon Beador is addressing questions from fans about her looks during the “Real Housewives Of Orange County” reunion.

After part one aired on Slice this Wednesday, the reality star, 56, took to Instagram and answered the criticism from viewers, “What did Shannon do to her face?”

“I wanted to look good for the reunion, so I went elsewhere to try a couple of natural and non-invasive treatments that have been very effective in tightening people’s skin, but it didn’t work at all on my skin,” the reality TV personality explained.

According to Beador, she didn’t do enough research on the treatment as she was “running out of time” before filming the reunion.

“I’m having a really difficult time looking myself in the mirror,” Beador admitted. “I don’t recognize myself.”

“It’s been a really hard month,” she continued, adding, “I am blessed to have [the] support of my boyfriend and kids who say, ‘Oh. it’s okay. You don’t look that bad.'”

In the same post, Beador confirmed she went to a different doctor to help “get rid” of the fillers and will return to the clinic in two weeks for a follow-up appointment.

The “RHOC” reunion continues next Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Slice.