Olivia Newton-John And Her Daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, Release Sweet New Duet, ‘The Window In The Wall’

Olivia Newton-John and her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, just dropped their new collaboration, “The Window in the Wall”.

They sing about the uncertainty in today’s world and looking for hope on the sweet track.

Lyrics include, “Has this world forgotten how to love? / Are we blinded by the hate we let inside? / No one’s giving in or giving up / The lines are drawn and there’s no compromise.

“This isn’t who we are / It’s time for us to start / Looking for a window in the wall.”

“I’ve always enjoyed singing duets more than singing on my own and when I first heard this song, I knew immediately that I wanted to sing it with my daughter Chloe,” Newton-John said in a press release. “The lyrics and melody really resonated with me and I hoped Chloe would feel the same way – and luckily she did!

She added, “There is always something special about singing with my daughter. She not only has a gorgeous voice, she’s an amazing musician with tremendous instincts as a singer.”

“When my mom played the song for me I knew I wanted to record it, not only because it was with my mom but, I felt the lyrics and message might help people see things from another perspective,” Lattanzi shared.

“We are all part of the same human race and if we listen to each other, respect each other and love each other – for both our likenesses and our differences – we might just understand each other a lot more.”

The mother-daughter duo’s latest collaboration comes after they previously released “You Have to Believe”, a remake of Newton-John’s No. 1 single “Magic” from “Xanadu”, in 2015.