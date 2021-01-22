Dale Moss’ ‘Mystery Woman’ Says Cheating Allegations Are ‘Blatant Lies’

It’s only been a couple of days since news broke that “The Bachelorette”‘s Clare Crawley and Dale Moss had ended their engagement.

Of course, it didn’t take long for rumours to start about how their relationship came to an end.

On Thursday, a source close to E! News revealed that Crawley believed Moss had been cheating on her throughout their engagement with a “mystery woman,” now known to be Eleonora Srugo, a New York City-based real estate agent.

However, in a statement to Page Six, Srugo’s representative insisted that those allegations were completely false.

“Dale and Eleonora are, and have been, platonic friends for a few years,” her rep, Ronn Torossian, told the publication. “They have never been romantically involved in any way. She was excited for his engagement and only wishes him all the best.”

“They have never been involved dating — or romantically — in any way whatsoever. Any claims they have dated or were romantically involved are blatant lies,” he added.

Neither Crawley, 39, or Moss, 32, have addressed the cheating rumours.

The former couple each spoke out separately about their breakup, with Moss sharing that it was “healthiest decision” for them.

However, Crawley insisted that the statement he posted was never shared with her in advance and left her feeling “crushed.”

“Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have all the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love,” her post read in part.