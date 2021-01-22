Kaley Cuoco Has The Best Response To Husband Karl Cook’s New Mullet

Kaley Cuoco is sharing her honest thoughts on her husband Karl Cook’s new hairdo.

Posting a photo of his new look on Instagram, she writes: “I don’t remember saying ‘in sickness and health oh and mullets’.”

“The Flight Attendant” star also shared some more angles of Karl’s ‘do on her Instagram stories, writing, “Don’t be jealous ladies. Please try and contain yourselves. He’s taken. Sorry.”

In another video she adds: “I had nothing to do with this tragic hair choice.”

Cuoco and Cook tied the knot back in June 2018 during a stunning San Diego ceremony.

The pair started dating in 2016 after meeting at a horse show following Cuoco’s divorce from ex-husband Ryan Sweeting.