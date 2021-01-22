Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Hits Back At Haters After Joining Instagram

Lourdes Leon has finally made her Instagram debut.

The 24-year-old daughter of Madonna launched her official account by posting a shot from the Parade X Juicy Couture campaign she recently starred in.

RELATED: Timothee Chalamet Left Red-Faced, Dodges Lourdes Leon Romance Questions In Andy Cohen Interview

While most comments underneath the post were supportive and positive, some Instagram users felt the need to share strange remarks about the model’s famous mom. And Lourdes had a response for all of them.

RELATED: Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Bares It All For An Art Basel Performance

“Your mother made a masterpiece called Hard Candy,” wrote one fan.

“Your mother sucks wild d**k,” Leon quipped.

Another fan posted, “Not u thirst trapping…what would your mom think!”

Leon fired back, “Does your mom know u don’t wash ur a**.”

RELATED: Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Stars In Parade X Juicy Couture Ad

Leon, who goes by the name Lola, has also featured in previous modelling campaigns for Adidas and Stella McCartney.