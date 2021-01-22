Dan Levy Set To Make ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debut

Dan Levy is taking the reins on “Saturday Night Live” for the very first time.

The “Schitt’s Creek” star will make his “SNL” hosting debut on the Feb. 6 installment of the late-night comedy show.

Phoebe Bridgers will feature as a musical guest.

Meanwhile, John Krasinski will host on Jan. 30.

The “Office” actor was previously scheduled to present in March 2020, before his show was cancelled to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Machine Gun Kelly is slated to perform on that evening.

“Watchmen” actress, Regina King, is also among the star-studded line-up of guest hosts.

The Oscar-winner be joined by musical guest, Nathaniel Rateliff, when she presents on Feb. 13.

“SNL” will then continue on Feb. 20 and 27 with guests still to be announced.