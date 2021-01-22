Madison Beer Plays The Girl Next Door In New Music Video For ‘BOYS**T’

Madison Beer has just dropped the visuals for her latest single “BOYS**T”.

Featured on her forthcoming debut album Life Support, the new video sees the 21-year-old taking on the role of the “perfect girl next door” who teaches a group of young teens how to deal with relationship troubles.

“I wanted this video to be a tongue-in-cheek nod to dealing with toxic masculinity while playing with the aesthetics of cult films ‘Blue Velvet’ and ‘The Heathers,’” says the singer. “At its core, ‘BOYS**T’ is about knowing your worth and taking back your power in a relationship that clearly has its problems.”

Beer adds that she hopes the song “serves as a reminder” that “you’re worth so much more than someone’s BS.”

Fans can watch the music video for “BOYS**T” above.