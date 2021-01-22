Tom Brokaw Retiring From NBC News After 55 Years

Tom Brokaw is saying goodbye.

On Friday, the broadcasting icon announced that he is retiring from NBC News after 55 years with the network.

RELATED: Tom Brokaw Says He’s ‘Fortunate’ After Escaping Fire At NYC Apartment

“During one of the most complex and consequential eras in American history, a new generation of NBC News journalists, producers and technicians is providing America with timely, insightful and critically important information, 24/7. I could not be more proud of them,” he said in a statement to Deadline.

The 80-year-old news journalist had his most prominent role as anchor of “NBC Nightly News” from 1982 until 2004.

He has continued working with NBC News in the years since, providing commentary and analysis during special event coverage.

Brokaw originally started at NBC in 1966 as a reporter for Los Angeles, providing local coverage, including of future U.S. President Ronald Reagan’s first run for political office.

RELATED: Longtime NBC Anchor Tom Brokaw Says ‘We’re At War’ With Donald Trump

In 1973 he became the network’s White House correspondent, covering the Watergate scandal and the resignation of Richard Nixon.

He went on to become co-host of “Today”, before eventually moving to the “Nightly News”.

In 2014, Brokaw was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.