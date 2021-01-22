Bella Hadid Strips Down For Sci-Fi Inspired Photoshoot With V Magazine

Bella Hadid’s latest editorial for V Magazine is simply out of this world.
The 24-year-old supermodel features in a sci-fi fantasy themed photoshoot for the outlet titled, “The Girl Who Fell to Earth”.
RELATED: Mohamed Hadid Admits It Is A ‘Tremendous Burden’ To Be Gigi And Bella Hadid’s Dad
Hadid wears nothing but silver body paint and a mesh black thong in some of the photos, which appear in the magazine’s spring issue.
Other photos see her rocking a more business-like look.
RELATED: Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk And More Pose For V Magazine’s Annual Calendar
“I love to make art with my earthlings,” wrote Hadid, as she shared a selection of photos from the shoot on Instagram.
RELATED: Bella Hadid’s Rep Denies Reports She Is Dating Duke Nicholson
The Victoria’s Secret model recently joined Irina Shayk to pose for V Magazine‘s annual calendar.