Bella Hadid Strips Down For Sci-Fi Inspired Photoshoot With V Magazine

Bella Hadid’s latest editorial for V Magazine is simply out of this world.

The 24-year-old supermodel features in a sci-fi fantasy themed photoshoot for the outlet titled, “The Girl Who Fell to Earth”.

RELATED: Mohamed Hadid Admits It Is A ‘Tremendous Burden’ To Be Gigi And Bella Hadid’s Dad

Bella Hadid — Photographer Luke Gilford for V Magazine

Hadid wears nothing but silver body paint and a mesh black thong in some of the photos, which appear in the magazine’s spring issue.

Other photos see her rocking a more business-like look.

RELATED: Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk And More Pose For V Magazine’s Annual Calendar

Bella Hadid — Photographer Luke Gilford for V Magazine

Bella Hadid — Photographer Luke Gilford for V Magazine

“I love to make art with my earthlings,” wrote Hadid, as she shared a selection of photos from the shoot on Instagram.

RELATED: Bella Hadid’s Rep Denies Reports She Is Dating Duke Nicholson

The Victoria’s Secret model recently joined Irina Shayk to pose for V Magazine‘s annual calendar.