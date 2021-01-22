Sergio Hudson Talks Designing Looks For VP Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama On Inauguration Day

Inauguration Day made history in more ways than one.

Sergio Hudson has had an emotional start to 2021 – as the fashion designer behind the memorable looks seen on former First Lady Michelle Obama and Madam Vice President Kamala Harris.

Looks that, just like the women rocking them, will be remembered forever.

ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman caught up with the designer to chat about creating the custom looks for Obama and VP Harris, as well as his thoughts on some of the most viral fashion moments from Inauguration Day.

Hudson tells Morgan that the impact of this historic moment hasn’t sunk in for him yet.

He reveals that designing for the former First Lady is easier because “she can wear what she wants to wear,” since she’s not an elected official.

The Internet was buzzing about Obama’s burgundy look at the ceremony, which was custom made for her by Hudson.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama arrives for the inauguration of President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo: Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images

Shortly after the ceremony, newly appointed VP Harris stepped out for the evening celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in her own all-black Sergio Hudson ensemble.

Hudson tells Morgan that Vice President Harris “has to present a certain image to the people and… her being the first female to hold that office… she is kind of writing the guidelines and we wanted her to feel beautiful and to feel celebrated in that moment.” Continuing, “I feel like we achieved that with the look for sure.”

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the nation at the “Celebrating America” event at the Lincoln Memorial after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States in Washington, DC, January 20, 2021. Photo: Joshua Roberts/ AFP via Getty Images

“To know that this outfit that I made is probably going to be in a museum somewhere… I never really even thought about that until these moments. But this is an official moment forever… she was the first,” says Hudson. “A thousand years from now, she will still be the first female Vice President of the United States of America.”

“I feel like Vice President Harris was saying, ‘I’m only wearing Black designers because I want to help them,'” he adds. “She wore Black designers to show that Black designers are worthy of that position.”

In addition to Hudson’s historic creations, from Amanda Gorman’s yellow Prada coat to Bernie Sanders’ mittens – the fashion choices from Wednesday (sartorial and otherwise) will forever be cemented in political archives, and echoed in our memories from this historic day.

Being a part of this moment, as a BIPOC American and fashion designer, has been monumental for Sergio Hudson. Watch the video above for the full interview on Hudson’s thoughts on designing for Obama and VP Harris, as well as his thoughts on the other memorable fashion moments that went viral on Jan. 20, 2021.