Blake Shelton Mocks Morgan Wallen’s Mullet: ‘It’s Pretty Weak’

Blake Shelton isn’t mincing his words when it comes to Morgan Wallen’s mullet.

The “Minimum Wage” singer shared some strong thoughts on his fellow country music star’s hair while speaking to Opie & Carina on The Wolf radio station in Knoxville.

“His mullet is kind of like a bob haircut,” Shelton mused. “I wanna see it get down to about the middle of his back, like me and you know, Tracy Lawrence.”

Shelton sported a long, dark mullet in the early ’00s, before eventually switching to the shorter style he now rocks.

He continued, “Toby Keith even had some kind of a weird mullet back then. I wanna see some length on that thing.”

While Shelton’s words might seem harsh, they were all in jest.

The pair have known each other since Wallen competed on “The Voice” while Shelton was a judge back in 2014.