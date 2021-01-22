Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Regrets Telling Daughter About Where She Came From

Kelly Clarkson is looking back on the one thing she wishes she never told her daughter.

During the latest episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host discussed the reason why she regrets telling her now 6-year-old daughter, River, about where she came from.

Responding to a question from an audience member, Clarkson recalled, “My daughter became obsessed when she was 4-years-old about where she came from. And then she started being nervous about death. I was like, ‘What is happening?’”

The “Because of You” singer continued, “She was talking about death and all these things and I wanted her to feel good about, like, not dying, or anything like that and then also, like, ‘Well, you were a part of Mommy, so you’ll always have me, so even if Mommy dies, you were a part of me. You were in Mommy’s tummy, actually. So, you were always a part of me, so that’ll never go away. You’re from my body, so you carry Mommy on, so, in a sense, Mommy will never die with you because I’m a part of you.’”

Despite Clarkson’s good intentions, River soon began acting strange upon other meeting women.

She added, “And, then, she took that as in any woman in the world, regardless if you have a stomach or not, walks up to and goes, ‘So you have a baby in there?’ It just doesn’t matter who it is, she is just very excited that ‘Don’t worry. If you die, she’s still gonna carry you on.’ It’s, like, you missed the … we shouldn’t tell people that they’re pregnant. That’s another one. Yup, that happened.”