‘America’s Most Wanted’ Reboot On The Way To Fox

“America’s Most Wanted” is returning to TV screens for the first time since 2012.

Former “20/20” host, Elizabeth Vargas, will present the new reboot, which is on its way to Fox.

The revival is set to premiere in March, with a number of 2021 updates.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new series will use new technology like augmented reality and 3-D projections of what suspects might look like now. Producers will also utilize social media for viewer tips.

“America’s Most Wanted empowered viewers to help America successfully capture some of its most dangerous fugitives,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox, in a statement shared with THR.

“By bringing back this groundbreaking series with new and effective tech-based crime-fighting tools and acclaimed journalist Elizabeth Vargas, we hope to continue [original host] John Walsh’s long-standing mission to be a powerful voice for crime victims everywhere,” he added.

The new series will follow the same format as the original, with Vargas presenting weekly cases involving fugitives.