Matthew McConaughey Teams Up With Doritos For Hilarious Super Bowl Ad Teaser

Matthew McConaughey is heading to the Super Bowl, via a commercial.

The actor, 51, teamed up with Doritos for a hilarious ad teaser called “Flat Matthew”, similar to the other clip from the brand featuring Mindy Kaling and Jimmy Kimmel.

The new commercial sees a family outside when two children notice a dog walk past.

“Why is that dog flying a kite,” one child asks, before another adds, “Why does that kite look like Matthew McConaughey?”

The camera then pans to the mother, who looks up and is shocked to see the Flat Matthew float by, asking, “A little help?”

Catch the full “Flat Matthew” commercials during Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.