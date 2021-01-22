Cannes Film Festival Looking At Pushing Back Date

The Cannes Film Festival will likely be pushing back the 2021 event.

According to Variety, the May celebration is looking at moving the star-studded festival to somewhere between July 5-25.

A final decision will come by the end of January.

Cannes was looking at a late June date, but the Cannes Lions, an advertising and communications festival, is held at the same time.

“We’d much prefer if the festival happens in May, obviously, but we’ve said we’ll be happy to get prepared to welcome the festival in July; the dates we’ve agreed on are between July 5-25. So, the festival could start roughly around July 5, or a few days later,” a owner from one of the Cannes hotel syndicates told the publication.

Last year, an Offical Selection was revealed for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival but ultimately the festival was cancelled due to the pandemic. They vowed an in person event would take place in 2021.