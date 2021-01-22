People Think White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Looks Just Like A ‘Scandal’ Star

By Sarah Curran.

Jen Psaki
Jen Psaki — Getty

Joe Biden’s new Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, is getting a lot of attention from “Scandal” viewers.

Many fans of the hit show have taken to Twitter to draw comparisons between Psaki and the character Abby Whelan. 

Whelan, played by actress Darby Stanchfield, served as White House press secretary before becoming the chief of staff to President Fitzgerald Grant on the ABC drama. 

The fact that both women share the same fiery-red locks has led people to suggest that Psaki is “The real life Abby Whelan.”

Check out some more hilarious reaction from Twitter:

