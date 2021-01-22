People Think White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Looks Just Like A ‘Scandal’ Star

Joe Biden’s new Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, is getting a lot of attention from “Scandal” viewers.
Many fans of the hit show have taken to Twitter to draw comparisons between Psaki and the character Abby Whelan.
Whelan, played by actress Darby Stanchfield, served as White House press secretary before becoming the chief of staff to President Fitzgerald Grant on the ABC drama.
Jen Psaki is giving me boring Abby Whelan vibes and I'm LOVING it. pic.twitter.com/0f89j9p2uR
— Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) January 21, 2021
The fact that both women share the same fiery-red locks has led people to suggest that Psaki is “The real life Abby Whelan.”
Did we get our real life Abby Whelan? Lol @PressSec #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/DB3PqfF4Ay
— Albert V. (@abertvj) January 21, 2021
Check out some more hilarious reaction from Twitter:
Scandal ended almost three years ago but it’s good to see Abby Whelan back in the White House as press secretary pic.twitter.com/eimVzaaAJC
— Marisa (@marisa_rosa_) January 21, 2021
Not only am I loving the new WH press secretary cause she’s being honest & pleasant but also that she reminds me of Abby Whelan from Scandal 👌🏽Win Win yall👍🏽
— OLIVIA (@1andonlyOlivia) January 22, 2021
The new press secretary looking like Abby Whelan. I see you Shonda!
— FET, the 718 supreme. 🧜🏿♀️ (@fetisms_) January 21, 2021
Lil Abby Whelan has restored the title of the press secretary!!! 👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/0f1CeZIhBT
— Brandon Burke (@author_brandon) January 21, 2021
Yallllll… somebody just called Biden’s new Press Secretary “Abby Whelan” and I – – 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NWAQrjuKhG
— 🌸 (@TheeBodyy) January 21, 2021
Well @shondarhimes @kerrywashington @darbysofficial!! Its about time we got a White House Press Secretary that I can call "Red"! I adored Abby Whelan's run as @PressSec so I hope Jen won't be offended by my nickname for her!#Scandal #AbbyWhelan #Red pic.twitter.com/XFgoeAxOSh
— Bridgette #Khaleesi👑 #Wakandan✖ House Stark🐺 (@B_OfHouseStark) January 22, 2021