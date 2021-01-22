Halsey Cancels Summer ’21 Tour: ‘I Need To Prioritize Your Health And Safety’

Halsey is officially axing her upcoming tour, despite already postponing it due to the pandemic.

The string of concerts were initially scheduled to take place in spring 2020 before being moved to summer 2021.

The “Without Me” took to Twitter on Friday to announce that the tour will not go ahead.

Safety is the priority. I wish things were different. I love you. Dreaming of seeing your faces again.

“Safety is the priority,” she tweeted. “I wish things were different. I love you. Dreaming of seeing your faces again.”

In a longer note attached to the tweet, Halsey wrote, “Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I’ll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates. I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritize your health and safety. That being said, the Manic tour is now officially cancelled. As much as we wanted to hold out hope that this tour could eventually happen, our priority is now getting your ticket money back to you immediately.”

She added, “This tour was supposed to be my most unique yet for a number of reasons. I was really looking forward to sharing this chapter of my life with you in the ways I best know how. But for now, I am dreaming of days where we can all be together again. I love you and we will adapt and grow and find new ways to connect despite the circumstances.”

The New Jersey-born star also assured fans that their tickets would be refunded.

The rescheduled tour was set to begin on June 1, with a June 9 date at the Hollywood Bowl among the many cancelled concerts.