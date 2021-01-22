Taye Diggs Reminisces On Starring In ‘Rent’ With Ex-Wife Idina Menzel: ‘She Made History’

Taye Diggs is looking back on the broadway show that introduced him to his ex-wife, Idina Menzel.

While the couple divorced in 2014, Diggs only has kind words to say about the mother of their son, Walker.

While appearing on the latest episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show”, airing on Global, the actor reminisced on starring in “Rent” alongside Menzel in the mid-1990s.

“Walker’s mother, Idina, Idina Menzel, it’s been really great. I love the fact that I was there at the beginning,” he shared.

“She made history in that show and continues to make history with her singing and what not, and to know that I was right there, I love sharing that with my son,” Diggs continued. “Like, ‘Daddy was there, when mommy, when the world first listened to her.’ So that’s cool as well.”

While joining Barrymore to promote the new season of CW’s “All American”, Diggs also discussed his current relationship status.

“I’m swinging and single baby,” he confirmed.