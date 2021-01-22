Emma Roberts Honours Aunt Julia Roberts In New ‘Pretty Woman’ Jewellery Campaign

Emma Roberts is paying homage to an iconic Julia Roberts movie.

The “American Horror Story” actress is the new Pretty Woman Collection ambassador for Fred Jewelry.

Emma took to Instagram to share a look at her campaign video on Friday.

“I am so excited to announce that I’m FRED’s Pretty Woman collection ambassador,” she wrote in the caption.

The clip sees the 29-year-old star trying on a glittering array of accessories as Roy Orbison’s “Pretty Woman” plays in the background.

Emma’s aunt Julia played Vivian Ward in the classic 1990 movie, which also starred Richard Gere.

Among the pieces in the collection is a stunning heart-shaped necklace, inspired by the one which Julia famously wore in the film.

Emma also recently shared the first photograph of her baby boy, Rhodes.

News of her pregnancy first broke in June.

The “Scream Queens” star and 36-year-old Garrett Hedlund have been linked together since March 2019, when they were spotted together shortly after she ended her engagement to Evan Peters.