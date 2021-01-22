JoJo Siwa Receives Overwhelming Support As She Comes Out As Gay

By Jamie Samhan.

Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CPImages
Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CPImages

JoJo Siwa has confirmed she is coming out after alluding to it in a TikTok video.

Siwa shut down speculation by sharing a snap of the t-shirt her cousin got her that read, “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

RELATED: JoJo Siwa Addresses Controversy Over Kids’ Board Game With ‘Inappropriate’ Questions

The post comes after she sang along to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” in a TikTok video. The song is often regarded as an LGBTQ anthem.

The TikTok video is now her most popular at 27.1 million likes and counting. Jenny McCarthy, James Charles, NikkieTutorials and more all praised her for coming out in the comments.

@itsjojosiwa♬ Born This Way Lady Gaga – johanna

RELATED: JoJo Siwa Slams ‘Dance Moms’ Star Christi Lukasiak’s ‘Disgusting’ Comments About Choreographer Gianna Martello

Earlier in the week, Siwa captioned a photo of herself in a rainbow Gucci jacket, “You make me HAPPPPPPPYYYYYYY!!!”

“Love you did 🤗,” Paris Hilton replied.

Twitter also blew up with support for the “Dance Moms” alum from Ellen DeGeneres to Lil Nas X. Check out more of the reaction below:

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP