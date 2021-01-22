JoJo Siwa Receives Overwhelming Support As She Comes Out As Gay

JoJo Siwa has confirmed she is coming out after alluding to it in a TikTok video.

Siwa shut down speculation by sharing a snap of the t-shirt her cousin got her that read, “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

The post comes after she sang along to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” in a TikTok video. The song is often regarded as an LGBTQ anthem.

The TikTok video is now her most popular at 27.1 million likes and counting. Jenny McCarthy, James Charles, NikkieTutorials and more all praised her for coming out in the comments.

Earlier in the week, Siwa captioned a photo of herself in a rainbow Gucci jacket, “You make me HAPPPPPPPYYYYYYY!!!”

“Love you did 🤗,” Paris Hilton replied.

Twitter also blew up with support for the “Dance Moms” alum from Ellen DeGeneres to Lil Nas X. Check out more of the reaction below:

if u spell “swag” backwards, it’s “gay”. coincidence?? — nope (@LilNasX) January 22, 2021

❤️ — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 23, 2021

Jojo Siwa is gay and it makes sense with my fantasy. 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/AMY12qRsKx — Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) January 23, 2021

Representation matters. @itsjojosiwa coming out today will help countless LGBTQIA2 young people cope with and be able to celebrate their own stories. My gay hag, rainbow heart is bursting with pride ❤️🙏🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/DteoSftK2o — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 23, 2021

i am so proud of u i am bawling. what u did today for a generation speaks volumes about u jojo. ily @itsjojosiwa 💜🌈 https://t.co/NevI1dhpdT — tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) January 23, 2021